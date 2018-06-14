Stocks opening higher on Wall Street
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher Thursday as investors cheer strong retails sales growth in May.
Comcast is up 2.5 percent and Disney is flat as the two companies battle for control of businesses being sold by Twenty-First Century Fox. Fox shares gained 1.3 percent.
U.S. retail sales rose last month by the largest amount since November, a signal to investors that consumers are very confident about the U.S. economy.
The S&P 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,784.
The Dow Jones industrials climbed 83 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,285. The Nasdaq composite added 43 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,739.
