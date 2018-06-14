Second shooting suspect surrenders to US Marshals
YOUNGSTOWN — The second suspect in a shooting Saturday that seriously wounded a man on East Judson Avenue turned himself into U.S. Marshals today.
Arthur Tarver, 19, is charged with felonious assault in the shooting which wounded a 23-year-old man about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument earlier in the day.
Also charged is Ahmed Foose Jr., 18, who is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of complicity to commit felonious assault. Both are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.
Tarver also had a warrant for his arrest after he skipped a May 24 court date in municipal court on charges he had a stolen semiautomatic rifle and heroin stemming from a May 14 search warrant at a home on East Judson Avenue.
Court records show he posted bond the day after his arraignment but he failed to show for his next court date.
