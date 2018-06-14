Salem woman injured in crash with tractor-trailer

SALEM — A 20-year-old Salem woman was seriously injured in a vehicular accident at the intersection of state Route 45 and Salem Grange Road today.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Bethany A. Uptegraph of Salem failed to stop her 2005 Ford vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection at 9:34 a.m. today and was hit by a 2014 tractor-trailer on the driver’s side.

Uptegraph was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with serious injuries. Taylor L. West, 21, of Columbiana, a passenger in Uptegraph’s car, received moderate to light injuries, according to a patrol report.

Robert W. Egan II, 45, of Massillon, the truck driver, was not injured.