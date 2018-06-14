WATCHDOG REPORT | Watchdog report faults Comey as 'insubordinate'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has issued a stinging rebuke to the FBI for its handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

The report released today calls former FBI Director James Comey "insubordinate" and says his actions were "extraordinary."

But the report, by the department's watchdog, does not find evidence that Comey was motivated by political bias or preference in his decisions.

The report criticized Comey for publicly announcing his recommendation against criminal charges for Clinton. It also faulted him for alerting Congress days before the 2016 election the investigation was being reopened because of newly discovered emails.

President Donald Trump has been eager for the report in hopes that it would vindicate his decision to fire Comey and undermine special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

The report also criticizes Comey for not keeping then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other Justice Department superiors properly informed about his handling of the investigation.

That's according to a person familiar with the report's conclusions who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The person was not authorized to speak on the record because the report is not yet public.

The report's findings are set to be made public later today. It represents the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.