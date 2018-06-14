Police find drugs, guns, cash and make arrests while serving warrants

YOUNGSTOWN — Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving warrants and investigating drug activity Wednesday found more than $3,300 cash and three guns in two separate homes, along with heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, painkillers and fentanyl.

At about 6:25 p.m. at a 347 Willis Ave. home officers found a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a loaded FMK 9mm semiautomatic pistol along with $1,707 cash and heroin, crack cocaine and painkillers.

Arrested there on drug charges was Raylen Wallace, 32, of Lockwood Boulevard in Boardman and Vincent Hill, 41, who reports said listed the home as his address.

Earlier, just after 5 p.m., police found a loaded Ruger 10/22 semiautomatic rifle, marijuana, heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl at a 1310 Campbell St. home. Officers also found $1,607 cash, reports said.

Arrested there on drug charges was Brittany Shelton, 26, of Southern Boulevard and Christopher Jones, 33, no address listed.

Jones also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.