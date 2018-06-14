POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

June 6

Criminal damaging: A mailbox in the 100 block of Wrenfield Drive was damaged, likely by a car.

June 7

Trespassing: David J. Butler, 60, of West Park Avenue, Hubbard, faced a criminal-trespassing charge after a worker with a Speedway gas station, 806 W. Liberty St., reported Butler was on the property, despite having been warned to stay out of the business because of previous incidents.

Criminal damaging: A man left a graduation party at a North Main Street church and noticed deep gouge marks on his vehicle’s driver’s-side door and quarter panel. Damage was estimated at $1,500.

June 9

Drug paraphernalia: A suspicious male on North Main Street caught officers’ attention before they charged Adam R. Detar, 35, with possessing drug paraphernalia. The Oil City, Pa., man had a bag in his pocket that contained a syringe, a spoon and other items common in drug use; he also admitted having used heroin and methamphetamine, a report showed.

June 10

Burglary: Authorities answered a call about a man walking on Jackson Street carrying a hammer before charging Dakota M. Kettering, 20, of Jacobs Road, Hubbard, with burglary and theft after alleging Kettering admitted having entered a residence in the 100 block via a rear door. The homeowner told police the hammer had been stolen, a report said.

June 11

Arrest: Police responded to a 911 call pertaining to an erratic driver on U.S. Route 62 before charging Naomi Frazzini, 58, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Hubbard, with operating a vehicle impaired. Results of a urine test were pending, a report stated.

Domestic violence: A 17-year-old Hubbard girl was charged with the crime after she allegedly admitted to officers having threatened to stab her sister and bury her.

LIBERTY

June 7

Theft: A Mansell Drive woman noticed a wallet missing from her vehicle.

June 8

Aggravated menacing: A manager with a Belmont Avenue restaurant reported a man in a black Dodge pickup truck threatened to shoot another man in the eatery after the two men had argued.

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to Youngstown-Hubbard Road to pick up a 17-year-old Youngstown boy wanted on a detainer from the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center.

Arrest: Police arrested Felicia I. Wallace, 45, after having answered a call regarding a suspicious person on Euclid Boulevard. Wallace, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, was wanted on a Liberty warrant accusing her of failing to appear in court on a probation-violation charge.

Drugs: Police answered a call about a man passed out at a residence in the 100 block of Mansell Drive before citing Brandon Pounds of Mansell, Liberty, on charges of possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Pounds, 35, was found in the basement next to a spoon with burn marks common in drug use and an empty used syringe before he was given naxolone to reverse the effects of opioids and taken to Northside Regional Medical Center, a report stated.

Theft: A $300 global positioning system device was removed from a car in the 300 block of Mansell Drive.

June 9

Theft: A Euclid Boulevard man discovered a total of between $50 and $60 had been taken from his two vehicles.

June 10

Theft: A Mansell Drive man saw that a wallet and three credit cards had been removed from his car.

Theft: An unknown amount of change was stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Euclid Boulevard.

June 11

Arrest: Authorities responded to a vehicular crash near Tibbetts-Wick Road, where Courtney R. Layman, 29, of Washington Street, Niles, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired and with several traffic violations. Blood tests were pending, a report said.

Pursuit: Two men in a 1995 Chevrolet truck determined to have been stolen in Youngstown reportedly led police on a vehicular chase as they attempted a traffic stop and before the pursuit was terminated near Victor Avenue in the city.

June 12

Criminal damaging: A man reported someone tossed a brick through a bedroom window to his Hadley Avenue apartment. Damage came to $200.

June 13

Aggravated menacing: A Scott Lane woman alleged an intoxicated Karns City, Pa., woman threatened to beat her up.

Arrests: Police responded to a report of two suspicious men in the 2700 block of Belmont Avenue, then charged Gerald J. Paige, 41, of Southern Boulevard, Youngstown, with receiving stolen property as well as possessing criminal tools and drug paraphernalia, and Raymond L. Johnson, 26, of Sherwood Avenue, Youngstown, with obstructing official business. Paige, who had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe, also had a wallet and two sets of car keys that belong to a Youngstown man who reported having been the victim of an auto theft; in addition, Johnson provided a false name and date of birth, a report showed.

GIRARD

June 9

Criminal mischief: While investigating a vehicle with its lights on in the 1400 block of South State Street, an officer realized a fuse box and wiring in the car had been tampered with.

Menacing: Police responded to a neighbor dispute on Stambaugh Street, where a man alleged his next-door neighbor shook a hammer in a threatening way.

Theft: An Ohio Avenue woman noticed a sign promoting an upcoming festival had been removed from her front yard.

Theft: An employee with Frankford Bicycle Inc., 964 N. State St., told police that while assisting a customer, someone grabbed a $360 bicycle and fled on it.

June 10

Vandalism: A car reportedly hit and did $500 in damage to a sign at Cocca’s Pizza, 400 N. State St.

Harassment: An East Wilson Avenue woman reported her mother-in-law contacted her 11-year-old daughter, despite a temporary protection order that the accuser had filed against another family member.

June 11

Assault: Authorities responded to a South State Street tavern, where two men reported having been assaulted in a large fight that apparently started when one of the victims made a comment others interpreted as racist and offensive.

Domestic violence: Bradley M. Phillips of North Davis Street, Girard, was charged after his boyfriend alleged that during an altercation, Phillips, 30, used a piece of trim molding to strike his left arm. The victim suffered swelling and multiple bruises, a report stated.

Harassment: A Louis Avenue man told officers someone he had met through his line of work created a Facebook page dedicated to harassing and discrediting the accuser.

June 12

Arrest: Authorities charged Roland R. McCloskey, 38, of Illinois Avenue, Girard, with disorderly conduct after an officer conducting a side detail on a bridge off Elruth Avenue reported an irate McCloskey interfered with his duties, in part by recording the officer with a cellphone.

Vehicle theft: A 2007 Yamaha Strataliner motorcycle was stolen in the 50 block of Crumlin Avenue.

Domestic violence: A 13-year-old Girard boy faced a charge after his mother alleged the teen became verbally abusive toward her and threw a pot of food at the accuser in their kitchen, striking her upper arm.

Drugs: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 422 resulted in a drug-abuse charge against Jaylin M. Woods, 18, of Moorefield Avenue, Youngstown, when, police alleged, she admitted a bag of suspected marijuana was in a book bag in the trunk, where officers reportedly found about 2.2 grams of suspected raw marijuana.

Theft: An East Wilson Avenue woman told police someone has been stealing her mail.

June 13

Criminal mischief: A woman reported a garden at a North State Street business was destroyed.