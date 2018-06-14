Ohio agency to take over probe of township trustee’s death
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s criminal investigative agency will probe the death of a township trustee whose body was found in a lake last year with multiple stab wounds.
The Medina Gazette reports a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Criminal Investigation says the agency will give a “fresh set of eyes” to the examination of Lafayette Township Trustee Byron Macron’s death.
The 45-year-old Macron was reported missing in December 2016. His body was found by a kayaker the following February.
An attorney says Macron’s widow is pleased Medina County’s prosecutor and sheriff’s office turned over the investigation.
Macron’s cause of death remains undetermined. A coroner said there wasn’t any water in Macron’s lungs, indicating he might have died before going into Chippewa Lake, and that none of the six stab wounds killed him.
