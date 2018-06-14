BREAKING: Officials at the scene of Canfield structure fire

Officials at the scene of Canfield structure fire


June 14, 2018 at 2:54p.m.

CANFIELD — Police, fire and ambulance personnel are at the scene of a structure fire at state Route 224 and Palmyra Road at this hour.

A witness told The Vindicator the fire is near the entrance to the Mahoning Career and Technical Center.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000