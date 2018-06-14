Officials at the scene of Canfield structure fire
CANFIELD — Police, fire and ambulance personnel are at the scene of a structure fire at state Route 224 and Palmyra Road at this hour.
A witness told The Vindicator the fire is near the entrance to the Mahoning Career and Technical Center.
This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.
