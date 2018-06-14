ODOT preaches safe driving in construction zones


June 14, 2018 at 10:55a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — The Ohio Department of Transportation hosts Slow Down and Move Over, an event dedicated to preaching importance of awareness in construction zones and on the highways and freeways.

“The purpose is to protect everyone who works on roads and those traveling on roads,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director John Picuri.

