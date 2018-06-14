ODOT preaches safe driving in construction zones
AUSTINTOWN — The Ohio Department of Transportation hosts Slow Down and Move Over, an event dedicated to preaching importance of awareness in construction zones and on the highways and freeways.
“The purpose is to protect everyone who works on roads and those traveling on roads,” said ODOT District 4 Deputy Director John Picuri.
