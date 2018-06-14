ODDLY ENOUGH

Man who befriended undercover cop on Facebook loses appeal

DOVER, Del.

Delaware’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a felon convicted on gun charges after accepting a Facebook “friend” request from an undercover police officer.

A court panel recently said a detective’s viewing of 40-year-old Terrance Everett’s Facebook page did not violate constitutional prohibitions against illegal searches.

Everett was sentenced as a habitual offender last year to 15 years in prison after being convicted of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

Everett was arrested in 2015 after accepting a friend request about two years earlier from a detective using a fictitious Facebook profile.

The detective then used information gained from Everett’s posts, including a photo of showing a handgun on a nightstand, to obtain a search warrant for Everett’s house, where officers found a loaded 9 mm pistol.

27 rabbits abandoned at Long Island train station

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

Officials on Long Island are offering a reward for information leading to the person or people responsible for dumping 27 rabbits by a Suffolk County train station.

The Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it was notified May 27 that a number of domestic rabbits were in the vicinity of the Ronkonkoma train station.

The SPCA and other animal welfare groups captured the bunnies, which don’t have the skills to live in the wild on Their own.

There is a $3,500 reward being offered.

Escaped boa constrictor found in owner’s NY home

BINGHAMTON, N.Y.

A 6-foot-long boa constrictor reported loose in Binghamton, N.Y., has been found – beneath the owner’s kitchen sink.

A Facebook post by the Broome County Humane Society on behalf of the owner said the pet snake escaped its enclosure recently and was last seen near the high school. The county office of emergency services issued a statement saying people should “exercise caution and keep small children and small animals away” if they came across the snake.

The reptile’s owner told local media Bella the boa had apparently never left his apartment building and was found safe in his kitchen.

Red-tailed boa constrictors eat small mammals, killing their prey by squeezing them to death. They’re typically docile as pets.

Associated Press