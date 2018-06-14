Niles police seize drugs, cash from home; 2 arrested
NILES — Police officers served a search warrant at 524 Peffer Ave. just after 7 a.m. today as part of a lengthy narcotics investigation, seizing a “dealer-quantity" of methamphetamine, pills $1,377 in cash and narcotics paraphernalia.
Joseph M. Boyles, 33, of the Peffer Avenue home, is charged with drug trafficking. Charles Proctor III, 58, of Commerce Street, Warren, was also arrested on a probation-violation warrant from the Liberty Police Department.
The raid was conducted after undercover purchases of methamphetamine were made at the home, police said in a news release.
