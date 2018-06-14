New pro shots 22 over par at US Open
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — The thrill of playing in the U.S. Open was gone quickly for Scott Gregory.
Shinnecock Hills made sure of that.
The 23-year-old Englishman was among the first to finish his opening round, and he probably couldn't get away from the course quick enough. Gregory shot 92 – 22 over par, with only three pars in the round.
The worst hole for the new pro – the 2016 British Amateur champ missed the cut in last year's U.S. Open while still an amateur – was the par-5 fifth. Although the fifth was playing easier than any other hole in the first round, Gregory had a 7 there.
In one stretch, Gregory double-bogeyed three straight holes.
He perhaps could take some solace in the fact that only two players were under par when he finished.
