National Weather Service to determine if tornado hit town

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — National Weather Service investigators will try to determine if a tornado hit two northeast Pennsylvania counties.

They’ll head to Wilkes-Barre and to an area of nearby Bradford County on Thursday to assess the damage.

A powerful storm struck a shopping plaza in Wilkes-Barre late Wednesday night while the area was under a tornado warning. Township police wrote on their Facebook page that there were reports of “multiple collapsed buildings.”

Photos posted on social media show shattered storefronts and major damage to businesses. Emergency personnel had shut down streets and cordoned off the area because of damage to a large propane tank.

Photos of the damage near Granville Township in Bradford County shows collapsed homes and damage to local businesses.

Emergency officials say there were six minor injuries reported in Wilkes-Barre.