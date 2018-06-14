Murder suspect in Sunday slaying surrenders tonight to police

YOUNGSTOWN — The suspect in a homicide Sunday on Goleta Avenue on the North Side surrendered to police this evening.

Jesse Williams, 51, will be arraigned in municipal court Friday on a charge of aggravated murder for the shooting death of Diane Dent, 62, who was killed about 1:30 p.m. Sunday after she answered a knock on her door.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals said Williams told police detectives he decided to surrender because of the pressure of the manhunt by marshals.

Arrested Wednesday in the case on a charge of complicity to commit aggravated murder was Rebecca Perez, 46, of New Road.

She also is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Police said Williams went to Dent's home looking for her son, who he was in a fight with the night before, and shot Dent instead.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com