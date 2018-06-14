Man found dead in river identified as missing kayaker

HAMILTON

A man found dead in the Great Miami River in southwestern Ohio has been identified as a kayaker missing for several days.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the man as Benjamin Gipson. His death was ruled accidental as a result of drowning.

Authorities recovered the 29-year-old Cincinnati man’s body Tuesday near a bridge in Hamilton after searching since Sunday.

Hamilton Fire Department officials said Gipson and 35-year-old Wilbur Strobel were on the river in Hamilton when their kayaks flipped Sunday afternoon. They said Gipson went under the water, and Strobel was not able to get to him. Strobel floated downstream until he was rescued by a passing jet skier.

Authorities said the men were not experienced kayakers and weren’t wearing life vests.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords speaks against gun violence in Ohio

CINCINNATI

Former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords has urged political action against gun violence during an Ohio appearance for a Democratic congressional candidate.

Giffords and more than 100 other women gathered Wednesday evening for the launch of “Women for Aftab,” backing Aftab Pureval’s 1st House District challenge to veteran Republican Rep. Steve Chabot.

She was introduced by Abbie Youkilis, the aunt of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg who was killed in the February school shooting in Parkland, Fla. The girl’s grandparents sat just in front of Giffords.

Giffords, a Democrat, was severely wounded in a 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Ariz., that killed six people.

Agencies search for suspect who fled into Ohio River

VILLA HILLS

Authorities in Kentucky and Ohio are searching for a man who police say jumped into the Ohio River while he was being sought by officers.

News outlets report the man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Cincinnati police said in a tweet that he is suspected of being a felony fugitive from Ohio and that he evaded a Ludlow, Ky., Police Department police dog, entering the river Wednesday.

Ohio sheriff: 1 dead, suspect shoots self after standoff

TRENTON

A southwest Ohio sheriff says a man who fired at deputies during an hourslong standoff turned his gun on himself, and a woman has been found dead inside the home.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the man was still alive and speaking Wednesday as he was being taken to a hospital. Jones said the man had released one hostage, but that a woman’s body was found inside the house in the small city of Trenton.

Jones says the man is also a suspect in an overnight homicide in nearby Madison Township. Jones says deputies were searching for him Wednesday morning when he opened fire on them after they knocked on the house’s door.

Deputies returned fire and were joined by other police. None was reported wounded.

Associated Press