License revoked

CANFIELD

The Medical Board of Ohio voted Wednesday to revoke the medical license of Dr. William Paloski, 75, of Canfield, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, reported.

Paloski was convicted earlier this year of illegally prescribing medication. He pleaded guilty in March to eight misdemeanor counts of possession of dangerous drugs and fifth-degree felony counts of trafficking in drugs and four counts of trafficking in drugs, The Vindicator previously reported.

He was sentenced to five years of probation.

Farmers Market

HOWLAND

The Howland Farmers Market will kick off its summer season from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Richard E. Orwig Park on the corner of East Market Street and Willow Drive.

The market will include 35 registered vendors. Items include fresh and local produce, potted plants and flowers, local honey, farm-fresh eggs, grass-fed meats, pastries, gluten-free and vegan baked goods and treats and other local nonfood items. For a complete list of vendors and products, visit www.howlandfarmersmarket.com or its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The first market will feature an educational show by Birds in Flight Sanctuary at 11 a.m. Participants will view live hawks and owls and learn about wildlife. The market also will feature local musician Joe Fritz.

The season runs every Saturday until Oct. 13. EBT/SNAP, Produce Perks, WIC, Senior Farmers Market Nutrition program, and Fruit and Vegetable Rx program will be accepted. The market is a program of the township trustees.