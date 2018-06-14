BREAKING: Officials at the scene of Canfield structure fire

GM Lordstown plant dealing with supply-chain issue


June 14, 2018 at 1:25p.m.

LORDSTOWN — General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex should report to work as scheduled despite a supply-chain issue.

The supplier reportedly is dealing with a part supply issue. Employees will be notified if there is a change.

