facts about smoking Smoking tobacco continues to be the leading cause of preventable death and disease.

Mothers who smoke have a greater chance of certain pregnancy problems, including:

Premature birth

Miscarriage, stillbirth or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Heart/breathing problems

Increased risk of childhood cancers

Children who are exposed to second-hand smoke may have an increased risk of:

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Asthma

Coughing and wheezing

Ear infections

Heart disease

Cancer

Source: Akron Children’s Hospital