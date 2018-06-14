facts about smoking Smoking tobacco continues to be the leading cause of preventable death and disease.
Mothers who smoke have a greater chance of certain pregnancy problems, including:
Premature birth
Miscarriage, stillbirth or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Heart/breathing problems
Increased risk of childhood cancers
Children who are exposed to second-hand smoke may have an increased risk of:
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Asthma
Coughing and wheezing
Ear infections
Heart disease
Cancer
Source: Akron Children’s Hospital
More like this from vindy.com
- April 25, 2017 midnight
Partnerships, persistence can close health gap in US
- April 9, 2017 midnight
- October 9, 2017 midnight
Momentum must continue to combat infant mortality
- December 13, 2016 midnight
Intensify efforts to reduce stagnant Ohio smoking rate
- April 30, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Seminar increases awareness on infant mortality
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.