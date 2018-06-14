Christman, Keffler lead Greatest Golfer Trumbull scores

The second Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior qualifier teed off today at Trumbull Country Club, and here are the scores:

==

BOYS u17

68 Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



70 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club



73 Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club



76 Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek



76 Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course



78 Rapp Alex Lake Club



79 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club



79 Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course



80 Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course



80 Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club



83 Buttar Jacob Avalon South



84 Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club



85 Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course



85 Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course



86 Nord Luke Lake Club



86 Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course



86 Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course



87 Shelton Robert Avalon Lakes Golf Course



87 Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club



88 Loychik Christopher Avalon South Golf Course



91 Colbert Cameron Tam O'Shanter



91 Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club



94 Elias Stone Tippecanoe Country Club



94 Flak Dante Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



94 Liburdi Mason Hickory VFW Golf Course



102 Sigler Connor Kennsington Golf Club & Grille



108 Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club



==

GIRLS u17

==





80 Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course



88 Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course



90 Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course



91 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Cours



94 Horvath Madison Mill Creek Golf Course



95 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course



101 Gardner Kylie Bristolwood Golf Course



102 Messuri Victoria Flying B Golf Course



107 Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course



108 Ogden Hannah Mill Creek Golf Course



114 Stoneburner Megan Lake Club

