Christman, Keffler lead Greatest Golfer Trumbull scores
The second Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior qualifier teed off today at Trumbull Country Club, and here are the scores:
==
BOYS u17
68 Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
70 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club
73 Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club
76 Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek
76 Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course
78 Rapp Alex Lake Club
79 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
79 Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course
80 Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course
80 Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club
83 Buttar Jacob Avalon South
84 Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club
85 Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course
85 Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course
86 Nord Luke Lake Club
86 Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course
86 Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course
87 Shelton Robert Avalon Lakes Golf Course
87 Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club
88 Loychik Christopher Avalon South Golf Course
91 Colbert Cameron Tam O'Shanter
91 Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club
94 Elias Stone Tippecanoe Country Club
94 Flak Dante Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
94 Liburdi Mason Hickory VFW Golf Course
102 Sigler Connor Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
108 Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club
==
GIRLS u17
==
80 Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course
88 Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
90 Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course
91 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Cours
94 Horvath Madison Mill Creek Golf Course
95 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course
101 Gardner Kylie Bristolwood Golf Course
102 Messuri Victoria Flying B Golf Course
107 Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course
108 Ogden Hannah Mill Creek Golf Course
114 Stoneburner Megan Lake Club
More like this from vindy.com
- June 12, 2018 11:36 p.m.
Greatest Golfer tee times for Thursday at Trumbull
- July 13, 2017 9:31 p.m.
Jacobson, Atkinson earn bids to Greatest Golfer finals
- July 6, 2017 6:09 p.m.
Patience pays as Cerimele, Vitali earn bid to Greatest finals
- July 20, 2017 10:25 a.m.
Greatest Golfer Juniors Championships tee off tomorrow
- July 7, 2017 midnight
GREATEST GOLFER OF THE VALLEY Thursday’s junior scores
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.