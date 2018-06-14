Christman, Keffler lead Greatest Golfer Trumbull scores


June 14, 2018 at 5:43p.m.

The second Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior qualifier teed off today at Trumbull Country Club, and here are the scores:

==

BOYS u17

68 Christman Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

70 Austalosh Dean Oak Tree Country Club

73 Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club

76 Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek

76 Clark Anthony Yankee Run Golf Course

78 Rapp Alex Lake Club

79 Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club

79 Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course

80 Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course

80 Kinkela Matthew New Castle Country Club

83 Buttar Jacob Avalon South

84 Matig Tanner Mahoning Country Club

85 Koziel Kyle Mill Creek Golf Course

85 Vitali Joey Avalon South Golf Course

86 Nord Luke Lake Club

86 Shingledecker Jake Yankee Run Golf Course

86 Sylak Jake Avalon Lakes Golf Course

87 Shelton Robert Avalon Lakes Golf Course

87 Chieffo Vincent Youngstown Country Club

88 Loychik Christopher Avalon South Golf Course

91 Colbert Cameron Tam O'Shanter

91 Smallwood Bobby Tippecanoe Country Club

94 Elias Stone Tippecanoe Country Club

94 Flak Dante Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

94 Liburdi Mason Hickory VFW Golf Course

102 Sigler Connor Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

108 Linert Zach Tippecanoe Country Club

==

GIRLS u17

==

80 Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course

88 Jacobson Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course

90 Mcconnell Marlie Mill Creek Golf Course

91 Adler Jacquelyn Deer Creek Golf Cours

94 Horvath Madison Mill Creek Golf Course

95 Myers Gianna Mill Creek Golf Course

101 Gardner Kylie Bristolwood Golf Course

102 Messuri Victoria Flying B Golf Course

107 Mchale Eileen Flying B Golf Course

108 Ogden Hannah Mill Creek Golf Course

114 Stoneburner Megan Lake Club

