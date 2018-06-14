Austintown vets ceremoniously dispose of American flags
AUSTINTOWN — Austintown veterans celebrate Flag Day by ceremoniously retiring flags by burning them at South Wickliffe Circle in Austintown.
“We are [first burning then] burying flags the way we bury the dead American soldiers,” said VFW Chaplain Dave Daisher.
