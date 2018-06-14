Austintown vets ceremoniously dispose of American flags


June 14, 2018 at 10:17a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Austintown veterans celebrate Flag Day by ceremoniously retiring flags by burning them at South Wickliffe Circle in Austintown.

“We are [first burning then] burying flags the way we bury the dead American soldiers,” said VFW Chaplain Dave Daisher.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000