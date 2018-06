Agenda Friday

Brookfield Township trustees, 7 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 3 p.m., special meeting, board of directors, assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Vienna Township trustees, 8 a.m., special meeting, 848 Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.