NORTH LIMA

Armstrong on Wednesday accepted a $1,000 donation from the Junior Women’s League of Canfield to benefit the company’s Healing Heroes partnership with Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs.

Healing Heroes provides service dogs to qualifying veterans who are living with disabilities such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries and seizure disorders.

The check presentation took place at Armstrong’s office located on Woodworth Road.

Healing Heroes operates in five regions, including northern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.

For more information or to refer a veteran who could benefit from a service dog, call 330-722-3141, ext. 228.

Ribbon cutting

CORTLAND

A ribbon cutting for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill located at 2160 Millenium Blvd. is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday.

MVYP mixer

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will host its June 2018 mixer from 5:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Youngstown Country Club, 1402 Country Club Drive. The mixer will feature networking, appetizers and a cash bar.

The cost is free for MVYP and $5 for nonmembers.

GM VP to retire

DETROIT

General Motors on Wednesday announced Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens will retire in March after more than 40 years with the company.

Dhivya Suryadevara will take over as CFO effective Sept. 1, GM said. Stevens will stay on as an adviser until he retires.

“Dhivya’s experience and leadership in several key roles throughout our financial operations positions her well to build on the strong business results we’ve delivered over the last several years,” said Mary Barra, GM chairwoman and CEO.

Suryadevara, 39, has been vice president of corporate finance since July 2017 and has worked for GM since 2005, according to a news release.

Auto workers union picks Gary Jones as new president

DETROIT

Members of the United Auto Workers union have elected regional director Gary Jones as the organization’s new president.

Jones was picked in a roll-call vote Wednesday at the union’s 2018 constitutional convention in Detroit.

He’ll take over a 400,000-member union that’s facing a federal investigation in a corruption scandal involving a worker training center run jointly by Fiat Chrysler and the union. The UAW also has had trouble organizing at factories in the South run by foreign-based automakers.

But its finances have stabilized under President Dennis Williams, who is retiring.

