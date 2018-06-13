WALLACE TRIAL | Accused is testifying on own behalf

YOUNGSTOWN — Johnny Wallace III is testifying on his own behalf today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in his murder trial.

Wallace, 23, is charged with murder in the Nov. 28 shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, at the Last Call bar, 2929 South Ave.

Jurors before Judge Lou A. D'Apolito began hearing testimony Monday.

9:52 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors are hearing from a representative of the Cuyahoga County Coroners Office in the third day of the Johnny Wallace murder trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Cuyahoga County performed the autopsy on Brown. The representative is telling jurors the findings of the autopsy.