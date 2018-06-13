Suspect in Saturday shooting on bail in other case

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two men wanted for a shooting that seriously injured a man Saturday is out on bail after being arrested last month on charges for heroin and a stolen semiautomatic rifle.

Arthur Tarver, 19, also has a warrant for failure to appear from municipal court after he skipped his May 24 preliminary hearing on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of heroin. He was arrested May 14 at a South Side home in the 300 block of East Judson Avenue – where the victim in Saturday’s shooting was found – with heroin, $709 cash, and 9 mm and .22-caliber handguns and a stolen Ruger AR 5.56 mm semiautomatic rifle that was taken in December from a man on the West Side.

Tarver was arraigned May 16 and posted $15,000 bond the next day, court records show.

Tarver is charged with felonious assault in the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday that stemmed from a neighborhood dispute, said Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the detective bureau. Charged with complicity to commit felonious assault is Ahmed Foose Jr., 18.

U.S. Marshals are looking for both men.

Bobovnyik would not say what the dispute was about but he said that Foose and Tarver are known to frequent a house across the street from the victim. He said they argued during the day, and in the evening they found the victim outside in his driveway and shot him several times.

Police call logs show that 911 was called on behalf of a woman who lives in the home where the victim was shot about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, saying her grandson was arguing with several people at a house across the street. The logs show police arrived about 3:30 p.m. and left a few minutes later. The logs do not show what action, if any, was taken by officers who responded.

The victim is still being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.