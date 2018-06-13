Ryan pens another letter of protest to ICE


June 13, 2018 at 9:55a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen regarding raids conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Corso’s Flower and Garden Centers in Sandusky and Castalia, Ohio – where 200 officers detained 114 people.

“I’m deeply concerned about the use of aggressive force and disruptive manner in which ICE forcibly detained 114 individuals. No person should be deported without full due process or separated from their children and families,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th.

“We are a welcoming nation, a compassionate nation, an understanding nation – ripping these families apart is contrary to who we are as a nation. These raids have scarred our communities and left people feeling hurt, scared, and confused. I urge Secretary Nielsen and the Department of Homeland Security to put these families first and keep them together.”

