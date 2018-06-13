Panel opts not to change school’s offensive team name
CINCINNATI (AP) — In the latest round in a recurring fight, a Cincinnati-area high school whose teams have been called an insensitive name referring to native Americans for more than 80 years will keep that mascot.
A committee heard heated debate and decided against recommending any change of the mascot name at Anderson High School.
People pushing to change the name argue it’s offensive and inappropriate to use the racial reference. Advocates of keeping the name contend that it is part of school tradition and that changing the branding would be an unnecessary expense of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The clash echoes debate in professional sports over the NFL’s Washington team’s moniker and the Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo logo.
The Indians’ logo is being removed from players’ uniforms but not from other merchandise.
