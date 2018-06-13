One of two men sought in shooting surrenders
YOUNGSTOWN — One of two suspects wanted for a shooting Saturday that seriously wounded a man surrendered to U.S. Marshals this morning.
Ahmed Foose Jr., 18, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of complicity to commit felonious assault for the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Saturday that injured a man in the 300 block of East Judson Avenue.
A second suspect, Arthur Traver, 19, is still at large.
It is unclear if Foose will be arraigned later today in municipal court.
The victim in the shooting is still being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
