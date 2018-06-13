Ohio sheriff: 1 dead, suspect shoots self after standoff
TRENTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio sheriff says a man who fired at deputies during an hours-long standoff has turned his gun on himself, and a woman has been found dead inside the home.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the man was still alive and speaking today as he was being taken to a hospital. Jones said the man had released one hostage, but that a woman's body was found inside the house in the small city of Trenton.
Jones says the man is also a suspect in an overnight homicide in nearby Madison Township. Jones says deputies were searching for him this morning when he opened fire on them after they knocked on the house's door.
Deputies returned fire, and were joined by other police. None was reported wounded.
