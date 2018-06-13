Man enters plea in fatal motorcycle accident

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Warren man will be sentenced Thursday in municipal court after pleading guilty to a motorcycle accident May 17, 2017, that killed his passenger.

Scott Quiggle, 52, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the accident that killed Eileen Hahn, 47, of Warren, just after 6 p.m. on the Madison Avenue Expressway.

Prosecutors are recommending a fine. Assistant City Prosecutor Eugene Fehr said Hahn was Quiggle’s “longtime love from high school” and “no one feels worse about this than he does.”

Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who accepted the plea, will also handle the sentencing.

The charge was originally vehicular homicide, but prosecutors agreed to modify the charge to negligent homicide because Quiggle would not lose points on his driver’s license and would still be able to work as a truck driver, which is his occupation, Fehr said.

Fehr said there have been several negotiations in the case, and a trial was set for later this month.

Fehr said Quiggle was speeding at the time of the accident, which is why he was charged.

The amended charge is a misdemeanor, as is the vehicular homicide charge.

Quiggle had no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the crash, Fehr added.