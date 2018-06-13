If you cuss out a magistrate, you are going to jail

YOUNGSTOWN — A Burlington Avenue man being arraigned in municipal court on a felony stalking charge today was sentenced to six months in the Mahoning County jail after unleashing a steam of profanities at Magistrate Anthony Sertick.

Julius Riley, 41, erupted shortly after Sertick set bond at $15,000 on charges he was stalking a case worker.

Riley had to be escorted away from the video camera in the jail by two deputies, shouting profanities the entire time.