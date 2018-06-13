House where 2 Ohio women slain is demolished
ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio home where two women were slain has been demolished.
Shawn Grate was convicted last month of aggravated murder and kidnapping in the women’s deaths and sentenced to the death penalty.
The home in Ashland where 43-year-old Stacey Stanley and 29-year-old Elizabeth Griffith were found dead in 2016 was torn down Tuesday. The Mansfield News Journal reports a crowd gathered to watch the demolition and some cheered as the house was knocked down.
The women’s bodies were discovered after a third woman called 911 and said she was being held captive.
The 41-year-old Grate had been squatting in the abandoned house at the time of the killings.
Authorities have said he is a suspect in at least two more slayings.
