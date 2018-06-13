GM announces retirement of CF0 Chuck Stevens

DETROIT — General Motors today announced Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens will retire next year after more than 40 years with the company.

Dhivya Suryadevara will take over as CFO effective Sept. 1, GM said.

Stevens will retire effective March 1, and will stay on as an advisor until then.

“Dhivya’s experience and leadership in several key roles throughout our financial operations positions her well to build on the strong business results we’ve delivered over the last several years,” said Mary Barra, GM chairwoman and CEO.

Suryadevara, 39, has been vice president of corporate finance since July 2017, according to a news release, and has worked for GM since 2005.