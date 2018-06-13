Domestic dispute ends in arrests

BOARDMAN

Two people were arrested after a domestic dispute Monday night. Jaleesa Thomas, 24 of Wilda Avenue called police after arguing with her ex-husband over mutual property, but when police arrived, they said she attacked a witness and was charged herself.

Police also arrested Eric Taylor, 28, of East Boston Avenue, who was reportedly at the scene with a handgun. Taylor eventually dropped his weapon, but he spat at officers and kicked at the inside of the patrol door, according to the police report.

Taylor faces charges of carrying concealed weapons and vandalizing government property. Thomas is charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Streets to be paved

GIRARD

City council has hired American Industrial Services of Youngstown to pave 25 city streets at a price not to exceed $790,000. The money will come from the city’s street funds.

Among the streets that will be repaved are Glendale and Greenwood avenues and Oak Street.

Five streets that were originally slated to be repaved this year – Squaw Creek Drive, Park and Ward avenues, and High and Abbey streets – were taken off the list due to budget restrictions, but they will be top priority for repaving next spring, said Councilman Mark Standohar.

Volunteers needed

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and the Western Reserve Port Authority are asking for volunteers to participate in a work day at 2246 Glenwood Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday The day will be the start of the efforts to renovate the abandoned commercial building.

Activities will include clearing and removing brush, trash pick up, graffiti removal, landscaping and other exterior work. A lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided at the end of the workday. For information contact the YNDC at 330-480-0423.

Coffee, conversation

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to share what is going on in the neighborhood during a “Coffee and Conversation” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St. Davis will provide complimentary coffee as she provides an overview of major happenings.