BUSINESSSFlbdigest

NOPEC to offer low-interest loans

SOLON

The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council has received approval to administer a new U.S. Department of Agriculture low-interest loan program for commercial property owners to make energy-efficiency property improvements, NOPEC announced.

NOPEC’s Savings Through Efficiency Program is made possible by the USDA’s Rural Energy Savings Program.

STEP financing can be used for projects from $5,000 to $100,000 with a fixed 3 percent interest rate. Examples of eligible projects include interior and exterior lighting, windows and doors, insulation and HVAC improvements.

Used-vehicle sales hit record high

SANTA MONICA, CA.

Used vehicles prices recently hit a record high, according to auto-industry analyst Edmunds.

The average transaction price for a used vehicle was $19,657 in the first quarter of 2018, according to Edmunds’ latest Used Car Report. That figure represents a 2.2 percent year-over-year increase and a 17.6 percent increase from the first quarter of 2013.

Edmunds experts attributed this trend to “the ever-growing supply of near-new vehicles coming off-lease and a greater demand for vehicles of all sizes and ages, thanks to shifting market factors,” according to a news release.

DeGenaro, Baldwin for Ohio Supreme Court Justices

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee announced Tuesday it is endorsing Ohio Supreme Court Justice Mary DeGenaro and 5th District Court of Appeals Judge Craig Baldwin in the state Supreme Court election for two seats.

Justice DeGenaro of Poland was appointed to the state Supreme Court in January, and previously served 17 years on the 7th District Court of Appeals. She is running to keep the seat vacated by Justice William O’Neill.

Judge Baldwin is running for a seat that will open with the retirement of Justice Terrence O’Donnell.

The chamber represents more than 8,000 Ohio businesses.

Lakeview alumnus establishes new scholarship fund

CANFIELD

Bowers Group Insurance recently established an annual $10,000 scholarship fund for Lakeview High School.

“My mother Margaret was a teacher at Lakeview High School and often told us every child needs and deserves help getting an education. This is what inspired us to establish the scholarship,” said Ben Bowers, president of Bowers Group Insurance and a Lakeview graduate.

The scholarship has been awarded to 28 people over the past five years.

The 2018 winners are Noah Craciun, Brianna Krumpe and Alexis Rygalski, all of whom plan to attend Youngstown State University.

