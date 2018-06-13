Board of Control OKs contract for downtown events manager

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control approved a professional-services contract today with 2Deep Entertainment, operated by Terrill Vidale, to serve as the coordinator of downtown events and citywide special projects.

The contract, retroactive to May 14, pays $25,000 through the end of the year for the work.

The contract was the source of a dispute between the administration and some member of council that became somewhat heated during a May 16 council meeting. Council members wanted to know why the deal — which originally called for Vidale to be paid $42,437 annually — wasn’t done by a council ordinance. Brown changed the contract to be $25,000 through the rest of the year thus allowing the administration to not need council’s approval.

Council must approve contracts that exceed $25,000.