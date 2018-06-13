AMA adopts sweeping policies to cut gun violence

CHICAGO

With frustration mounting over lawmakers’ inaction on gun control, the American Medical Association on Tuesday pressed for a ban on assault weapons and came out against arming teachers as a way to fight what it calls a public health crisis.

At its annual policymaking meeting, the nation’s largest physicians group bowed to unprecedented demands from doctor-members to take a stronger stand on gun violence – a problem the organizations says is as menacing as a lethal infectious disease.

The action comes against a backdrop of recurrent school shootings, everyday street violence in the nation’s inner cities and rising U.S. suicide rates.

Border agent shot, wounded on Arizona ranch

PHOENIX

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was wounded in a shooting on an Arizona ranch near the U.S.-Mexico border before dawn Tuesday in a remote area known for drug and migrant smuggling, the agency and the cattleman who owns the property said.

The agent was taken to a hospital after the shooting near the community of Arivaca and several people were detained, a Border Patrol Statement said, providing no information on the agent’s injuries or the circumstances of the shooting.

Jim Chilton, a fifth-generation Arizona cattleman who runs the 50,000-acre ranch, told The Associated Press in an interview that the Border Patrol sent him an email saying the agent was alone when he was wounded on the ranch and was struck in the leg and the hand.

Raccoon scales St. Paul office tower, captivating public

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul, Minn., captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the critter’s progress as it climbed the UBS Tower on Tuesday, interrupting work and causing anxiety for some. By Tuesday afternoon, it had stopped on a ledge more than 20 stories high.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio branded the raccoon with #mprraccoon. The woodland creature also had its own Twitter account, with one tweet saying, “I made a big mistake.” Many feared for the raccoon’s safety.

The raccoon was first spotted on a ledge Tuesday morning, just a few stories high. St. Paul Animal Control believed it may have been there all night before it started heading skyward.

Closed e-school argues auditor has no role in court case

COLUMBUS

Attorneys for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow are opposing the Ohio auditor’s effort to formally get involved in court proceedings about the dismantling of the massive online charter school amid a dispute over its public funding.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost’s office preserved computer data from ECOT but hasn’t yet been a party to the Franklin County case about the closure.

In a recent court filing, ECOT’s attorneys argue it is unnecessary for Yost to get involved and note that the interested parties already are working to agree on protocols for reviewing the preserved data.

ECOT closed in January after the state determined the school should repay nearly $80 million. ECOT challenged how student participation was tallied to calculate that, and it’s awaiting an Ohio Supreme Court ruling in that matter.

