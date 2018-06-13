Agenda Thursday

Four Square Block Watch, 6 p.m., Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., Youngstown.

Jackson-Milton school board, 7 p.m., special meeting, high-school building, 13910 Mahoning Ave., North Jackson.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 9 a.m., board meeting, hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 3 p.m., finance audit and investment committee, immediately followed by 4 p.m. trustee board meeting, Austintown Library, 600 Raccoon Road.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

