2 Norwegian lawmakers nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Norwegian lawmakers have nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after the Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Christian Tybring-Gjedde and Per-Willy Amundsen, lawmakers with the populist Progress Party, told Norwegian news agency NTB on Wednesday that Trump “had taken a huge and important step in the direction of the disarmament, peace and reconciliation between North and South Korea.”
A group of U.S. lawmakers also are backing Trump’s nomination for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.
The process of considering candidates and awarding the Nobel Peace Prize is done in Norway. Nominations must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee before Feb. 1. The committee doesn’t publicly comment on who was nominated, information which is required to be kept secret for 50 years.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 12, 2018 midnight
Nobel officials urged to consider Trump
- October 9, 2017 midnight
Today is Monday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2017. There are 83 days left in the year. This is Columbus
- May 1, 2018 midnight
S. Korean leader: Trump ‘can take the Nobel’
- October 18, 2016 midnight
Syrian volunteers should have received the Nobel Peace Prize
- December 10, 2017 midnight
YEARS AGO FOR DECEMBER 10
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.