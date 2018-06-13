Two arrested, two stabbed, in brawl over bracelet

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Two women were arrested and two others were stabbed in what police reports said was a brawl over a bracelet Monday evening at the Gutknecht Towers apartment complex.

Reports said between 20 and 30 people were actively involved in the fight about 8:55 p.m. at 110 E. Wood St. that required multiple cars to quell. At least five officers had blood on their clothes and skin from dealing with the crowd, who reports said were mostly relatives and most of them also appeared to be drunk.

One woman was stabbed when she tried to grab a weapon off someone, and another woman was stabbed twice and hit with a tire iron, reports said. Reports also said one of the women in the crowd was threatening people with a stun gun.

Arrested on charges of felonious assault were Sandra Gray, 57, of Forestview Drive and Thelma Banks, 56, of Detroit Avenue. They are both expected to be arraigned in municipal court today.

Reports said officers found a bloody knife at the scene as well as a tire jack and those items were collected as evidence.

Officers especially had a hard time keeping groups of people from fighting, reports said. They would separate them only to have them charge each other again. It was also hard to get a coherent story about what happened because so many people appeared to be drunk, and their stories were changing, reports said.