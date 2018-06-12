Law enforcement again conducts prostitution sting in Warren

Staff report

WARREN

Warren police, the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol again targeted prostitution in the city Friday, charging a city woman with soliciting for prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

Lisa A. Crist, 48, of West Market Street and Woodbine Avenue did not appear Monday for her arraignment in Warren Municipal Court, and an arrest warrant was issued for her.

An undercover officer responded to an advertisement on a social media website at 12:50 p.m. that promised “Heather is ready to fill your fantasy.”

She told the officer the cost was $100 per hour for “everything,” but she later excluded one type of sex act.

Crist arrived in a taxi at the prearranged location and was taken into custody, a Warren police report says.

Crist admitted she has been posting ads for sex since October 2017 and admitted she intended to have sex for money.

She was booked into the jail at 3:24 p.m. Friday and released on bond less than an hour later.

Police have explained the charge of possessing of criminal tools relates to the use of a cellphone in arranging the meeting.

Eight men were charged with prostitution-related charges in April in the city in another sting, and 10 others were charged in November. Four women were charged with soliciting prostitution in August 2017.