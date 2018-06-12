‘Rocktopia’ returning to Powers Auditorium in October

YOUNGSTOWN — “Rocktopia,” the classic rock-meets-classical music show co-created by Youngstown Symphony Orchestra director Randall Craig Fleischer, will return to Powers Auditorium on Oct. 26.

Tickets start at $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0-0264 and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, 260 W. Federal St., downtown.

“Rocktopia” includes five top-level vocalists including Broadway star Rob Evan (also of Trans-Siberian Orchestra), a five-piece rock band and a 20-piece orchestra led by Fleischer. It merges the music of Queen, Mozart, Aerosmith, Beethoven, The Who, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Puccini, Journey and more.

“Rocktopia” premiered at Powers Auditorium in 2012. The show, which has a Broadway-style stage presentation, mounted a U.S. tour in 2017 and followed it up with a six-week run on Broadway earlier this year.