Report shows record number of drug overdose deaths
Associated Press
CLEVELAND
A medical examiner has reported a record number of fatal drug overdoses for a Northeast Ohio county.
The preliminary report released Monday by Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson shows the total number of overdose deaths in the county that includes Cleveland rose to 727 in 2017.
That compares with 666 overdose deaths the previous year.
The total number of fatal overdoses includes deaths from prescription drugs as well as from other drugs.
But Gilson noted the rate of increase in overdose deaths did slow from 80 percent between 2015 and 2016 to 9 percent between 2016 and 2017.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 28, 2017 4:35 p.m.
More than 4,000 Ohioans died of drug overdoses in 2016
- April 3, 2018 midnight
Old, new drugs contribute to Ohio death tolls Deadly mixtures
- September 25, 2016 5:41 p.m.
Warnings issued in Cleveland after 7 overdose deaths there Saturday
- February 6, 2017 1:31 p.m.
Cleveland area has 14 suspected overdose deaths from weekend
- September 30, 2016 12:09 a.m.
Valley trend: Multiple doses of antidote required in opioid OD cases
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.