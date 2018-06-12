Push for Pa. legislation to follow report on church sex abuse

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawmaker plans to renew his push to abolish Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations in sex-abuse cases after the publication of a grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse within six Roman Catholic dioceses around the state.

Rep. Mark Rozzi said today he’s prepared to seek a vote in the state House of Representatives on legislation that carries provisions sought by victims.

The state attorney general could release results of the investigation later this month.

Two years ago, the House overwhelmingly approved Rozzi’s legislation to lift time limits for perpetrators of child sexual abuse to be sued by their victims and prosecuted by authorities.

The Senate, however, rejected key provisions. Rozzi says he’s hoping the grand jury’s report changes enough minds for his bill to pass the Senate.