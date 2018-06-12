Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield


June 12, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield

AUSTINTOWN

June 6

Drugs: A traffic stop near North Meridian Road resulted in a drug-abuse charge against David M. Daniels, 25, of North Montgomery Avenue, Youngstown. Found were three small suspected marijuana cigarettes and a bag of suspected marijuana Daniels admitted was his, police alleged.

Theft: Someone took a weed trimmer and an edging device from Home Depot, 6100 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: A debit card was stolen at a Mahoning Avenue big-box store.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A U-Haul truck was taken without permission from a residence in the 100 block of Dehoff Drive.

Employee theft: Peter J. Luchansky, 63, of Steeplechase Drive, Canfield, was charged after a loss-prevention official with Marc’s, 4755 Mahoning Ave., alleged having seen on video surveillance footage Luchansky in a cooler drinking two beverages he failed to pay for. He also was accused of stealing two 1-dozen cartons of eggs from the grocery store.

Theft: Someone removed a bag attachment from a tractor that was on a trailer in the 5600 block of Colgate Drive.

Theft: Items were taken from a car in the 4500 block of Rhode Island Drive.

Criminal damaging: A front screen door sustained damage at a home in the 4200 block of New Road.

Theft: An iPhone was stolen at a tavern in the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue.

June 7

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to arrest Jennifer L. Almeida, 29, of Matta Avenue, Youngstown, who was wanted on two Austintown warrants, including a felony drug-abuse charge.

Assault: A charge was pending regarding an assault that reportedly took place in the 5500 block of West Webb Road.

Overdose: A person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 40 block of Placid Boulevard.

June 8

Arrest: Police responded to a report of suspicious vehicles in the 4000 block of Lanterman Road, where they took Mary J. Porter, 46, into custody. Porter, of North Navarre Avenue, Austintown, was wanted on a felony warrant from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court charging her with trafficking in drugs.

Fraud: An Ather Drive resident reported having been a victim of an internet scam.

Theft: A man reportedly stole $186 worth of meat products from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Howard G. Ahart of Lloyd Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing about $88 worth of steaks and shrimp from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave. Ahart, 55, also was wanted on a Boardman warrant.

Vandalism: Merchandise was tampered with at a business in the 5500 block of Cerni Place.

Identity theft: A North Turner Road resident discovered a fraudulent account had been opened in the victim’s name.

June 9

Drugs: A suspicious car caught the attention of an officer on patrol in the 3600 block of Mahoning Avenue, where Brandon J. Angelo, 25, of Myron Street, Hubbard, was cited on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia and issued a summons charging drug abuse. Angelo had two bags of a substance that tested positive for THC, the chemical responsible for many of marijuana’s psychological effects, a report showed.

June 10

Arrest: Officers picked up Melody S. Ford, 39, of Austintown as she walked near her Burkey Road residence. Ford was wanted on a Portage County warrant.

Theft: Lisa S. Zellefrow, 36, of Red Apple Drive, Austintown, was charged with intentionally neglecting to scan about $160 worth of merchandise that included two packs each of flea and tick treatment as well as printer ink while in Walmart.

Theft: A man reportedly stole video games from Walmart.

June 11

Arrest: After pulling him over near a Mahoning Avenue gas station, authorities took Steve Jenkins, 66, into custody upon discovering Jenkins, of Westchester Drive, Austintown, was wanted on a Boardman Area Court warrant charging theft.

CANFIELD

June 7

Citation: Andrea Boyle of North Highland Avenue, Girard, was cited after having been pulled over on Fairground Boulevard. Boyle, 44, was cited on a charge of driving 54 mph in a section of the road with a 35-mph speed limit.

Arrest: Kory Flowers, 26, of North Garland Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with driving under suspension after officers pulled him over on Herbert Road.

June 8

Citation: After stopping his vehicle on Fairground Boulevard, authorities wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Christopher Brown, 18, of Green Beaver Road, Canfield, with failing to wear a seat belt.

Citation: A traffic stop on South Broad Street led to a citation charging Audrey Miller, 22, of Cincinnati with driving 42 mph in a 25-mph area.

Citation: Officers on Callahan Road cited Kristyn Essad, 46, of Callahan, Canfield, on a charge of driving 43 mph in a section with a 25-mph speed limit.

June 9

Citation: Kevin Esposito, 32, of Baymar Drive, Youngstown, received a citation on North Broad Street charging him with having an expired registration.

June 10

Citation: A traffic stop on Herbert Road resulted in a citation charging Dnelle Seiple, 48, of Kirk Road, Youngstown, with traveling 48 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Citation: Patrick Wynn, 49, of West Boulevard, Boardman, was cited on a charge of driving 47 mph on Herbert Road, which has a 25-mph speed limit.

Citation: Police on East Main Street pulled over then cited Joseph Tully, 33, after saying the Canton man was driving with an expired driver’s license.

