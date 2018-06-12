Penn State awarded $2.5 million grant for transit study
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State University has received a $2.5 million grant for a transportation research program involving several other universities.
WJAC-TV reports Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson announced the grant Monday.
The study will cover different modes of transportation, such as highways, rail and air. Its focus is “improving the durability and extending the life” of transportation infrastructure.
Other universities involved include Penn State Altoona, Lehigh University, and Virginia Tech.
