Parents of Otto Warmbier praise Trump
SINGAPORE (AP) — The parents of Otto Warmbier, the American college student from Cincinnati who died after being released from a North Korean prison last year, are thanking President Donald Trump for his kind words about their son.
Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement today after Trump met with North Korea's Kim Jong Un that they appreciated the president's comments. They said they were hopeful that something positive could come from the summit.
Earlier in Singapore, Trump said that Otto Warmbier was a "very special person" and that his death had galvanized the administration's determination to deal with North Korea. Trump said Otto Warmbier had not died in vain.
Warmbier was a student at University of Virginia who was arrested by North Korean authorities in January 2016 for stealing a propaganda poster and sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor. After suffering still unexplained brain injuries, he was released June 13, 2017, and died six days later.
