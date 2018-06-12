Official says suicide bomber kills 5 police in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five policemen were killed by a suicide bomber using a military Humvee in Afghanistan’s eastern Ghazni province, an official said Tuesday.
Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman in Ghazni, said 26 others including a district governor and 18 police were wounded in the attack in Muqar district. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Humvee was taken earlier from Afghan forces by Taliban fighters in a separate attack, said Noori.
Also on Tuesday, the Islamic State group in a statement claimed responsibility for another attack carried out Monday outside the Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry in the capital Kabul as employees were leaving work, killing 12 people. Afghan officials said more than 30 others were wounded.
The Taliban have agreed to a cease-fire coinciding with the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The holiday is set to begin later this week. The IS affiliate is not included in the cease-fire.
Meanwhile a provincial official said Taliban insurgents took control of a district headquarters in northern Faryab province late Monday.
Javed Bedar, spokesman for the provincial governor, said Abdul Rahman Falah, the Kohistan district governor, was killed in the attack.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 25, 2017 5:46 p.m.
Terrorist bombings in Afghanistan kill at least 12
- January 10, 2017 2:22 p.m.
Bombs near government offices in Afghan capital kill 38
- April 24, 2017 10:35 a.m.
Afghan army chief, defense minister resign following attack
- October 20, 2017 5:30 p.m.
Suicide bombings in Afghanistan hit mosques, killing 63
- June 18, 2017 11:04 a.m.
Five police officers killed in Taliban attack
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.