Man gets year sentence for molesting disabled victim

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty to molesting an intellectually-disabled family member will spend a year in prison.

Dwayne Eley, 54, of Saranac Avenue received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors said Eley inappropriately touched a 28-year-old family member who functions at the mental level of a 10 year old.

Eley’s attorney said her client has no record and has a low risk of recidivism.

He will also be required to register as a tier 1 sex offender.