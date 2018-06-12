Man gets year sentence for molesting disabled victim
YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty to molesting an intellectually-disabled family member will spend a year in prison.
Dwayne Eley, 54, of Saranac Avenue received the sentence from Judge R. Scott Krichbaum on two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Prosecutors said Eley inappropriately touched a 28-year-old family member who functions at the mental level of a 10 year old.
Eley’s attorney said her client has no record and has a low risk of recidivism.
He will also be required to register as a tier 1 sex offender.
