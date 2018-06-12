Man to be sentenced Thursday in fatal cycle accident
YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man will be sentenced Thursday in municipal court after pleading guilty to a motorcycle accident May 17, 2017, that killed a passenger on his motorcycle.
Scott Quiggle, 52, pleaded guilty to a first degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the accident that killed Eileen Hahn, 47, of Warren, just after 6 p.m. on the Madison Avenue Expressway.
Prosecutors are recommending a fine. Assistant City Prosecutor Eugene Fehr said Hahn was the “love of his [Quiggle’s] life” and “no one feels worse about this than he does.”
More like this from vindy.com
- January 26, 2018 midnight
Warren man sentenced to 11 years in prison for killing wrong man in 2016
- January 20, 2017 2:21 p.m.
Man who pleaded guilty to killing 4 in Ohio gets life, no parole
- August 4, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Poland man pleads guilty in crash that killed friend
- December 5, 2016 6:05 p.m.
Burghill man pleads guilty to charge of leaving accident scene
- June 26, 2017 9:41 a.m.
Man charged in Cortland woman's death pleads guilty
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.