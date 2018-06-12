Man to be sentenced Thursday in fatal cycle accident

YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man will be sentenced Thursday in municipal court after pleading guilty to a motorcycle accident May 17, 2017, that killed a passenger on his motorcycle.

Scott Quiggle, 52, pleaded guilty to a first degree misdemeanor count of negligent homicide for the accident that killed Eileen Hahn, 47, of Warren, just after 6 p.m. on the Madison Avenue Expressway.

Prosecutors are recommending a fine. Assistant City Prosecutor Eugene Fehr said Hahn was the “love of his [Quiggle’s] life” and “no one feels worse about this than he does.”