Judge: Gov't evidence "too thin" in AT&T case
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said the government failed to meet its burden of proof in its antitrust suit against the AT&T-Time Warner merger.
Judge Leon said the government had "taken its best shot" to oppose the merger. But, he added, "the government's evidence is too thin a reed for this court to rely on."
The judge made his remarks to a packed courtroom in an unusual session weeks after the trial ended.
Judge Leon also said it would be harmful for him to put a temporary stay on the merger while the government appeals his decision, if it does so.
The "drop-dead" deadline for the merger to be completed is June 21. If not completed by then, either company could walk away, and AT&T would have to pay a $500 million breakup fee.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 12, 2018 11:37 a.m.
Fate of massive AT&T-Time Warner merger in US judge’s hands
- March 19, 2017 midnight
Making less government would show guts
- December 7, 2016 8:58 a.m.
Innovation or a monopoly? AT&T, Time Warner go before Senate
- October 28, 2017 12:02 a.m.
No investigation by prosecutor into Leone campaign finance claims
- October 29, 2016 midnight
Companies set monthly record for mergers, acquisitions
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.